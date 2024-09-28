Indiana Grown: Doggie-O Delights

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Trisha Vance, owner of Doggie-O Delights, joins News 8 at Daybreak.

Doggie-O Delights says they strive to create “nutritious wholesome treats” by eliminating allergens like chicken and wheat from their formula.

Vance says they started making their treats when her dog Simba faced skin issues, leaving him red and itchy.

“We kept taking him to the vet, they kept giving him shots and shots, and they kept saying it was allergies (but we) found out it was actually yeast,” she said.

His redness and itchiness went away after switching up his diet, including switching out his treats with their homemade ones. Vance says they then kept making the treats to help others with itchy animals and enlighten them about yeast and skin issues.

Doggie-O makes a wide variety of treats for both cats and dogs, including pet-friendly birthday cakes and advent calendars.

To learn more, follow them on social media, and watch the full interview above!