Indiana Grown: Drift Botanicals
Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.
This week, Kelly Conway, and her daughter, Iris, with Drift Botanicals join News 8 at Daybreak.
Focused on environmentally sustainable cleaning and eliminating plastic waste, Drift Botanicals offers plant-based cleaning supplies available in refillable glass bottles. They have several “refill stations” for their products in central Indiana, including one on Indianapolis’ northwest side.
The Conways share with News 8 the importance of organic cleaning and their process of growing and steam distilling their own essential oils.
They also discuss their business’ journey and their recent recognition by Better Homes & Gardens.
