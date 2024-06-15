Indiana Grown: Drift Botanicals

Cleaning products made by Drift Botanicals, an Indiana-based cleaning supply business focused on 100% environmentally sustainable cleaning. (Provided Photo/Drift Botanicals)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Kelly Conway, and her daughter, Iris, with Drift Botanicals join News 8 at Daybreak.

Focused on environmentally sustainable cleaning and eliminating plastic waste, Drift Botanicals offers plant-based cleaning supplies available in refillable glass bottles. They have several “refill stations” for their products in central Indiana, including one on Indianapolis’ northwest side.

The Conways share with News 8 the importance of organic cleaning and their process of growing and steam distilling their own essential oils.

They also discuss their business’ journey and their recent recognition by Better Homes & Gardens.

