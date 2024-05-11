Indiana Grown: E-Love’s Garden

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Erin Shockley of E-Love’s Garden in Tipton County joined News 8’s Brittany Noble on Daybreak.

Your local garden and artisan, E-Love’s Garden offers homegrown luffa sponges and delicious produce grown on three acres where some of the state’s richest and most fertile soils are found.

Visitors can also pick out small-batch baked goods, artisan garden decor, and foraged plants — a little something for everyone.

Shockley started the business in 2020 and says she loves to teach people about luffa sponges since many people don’t know about them or that they can be grown from seeds.

E-Love’s Garden will host a Mother’s Day event on Sunday, a pop-up at The Mad Tap in Tipton. Guests can also stop by Shockley’s booth at the Arcadia Farmers Market and the Tipton County Farmers & Artisans Market.

For more information, check them out on Facebook.