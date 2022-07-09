Local

Indiana Grown: Eden Valley Farms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guests is Trevor Putt with Eden Valley Farms.

“We own and operate a three acre hydroponic greenhouse in Francesville Indiana. We focus on lettuce and organic potted herbs, and we can produce about $450,000 pounds of lettecue every year, as well as about $2.5 million herbs that allows us to be able to hit all different corners of the Midwest and large retailers,” Putt said.

“Hydroponics is using water as your nutrient base instead of soil. We have a lot of water in our system, but all of it is recirculated and reused, and we use about 90% less water than traditional outdoor farms,” Putt said.

For more information visit Eden Valley Farms website here.