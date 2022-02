Local

Indiana Grown: Family Traditions Beef

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guests are Don and Jennifer Shoemaker with Family Traditions Beef. The company is based in Vallonia, which is southwest of Brownstown.

They talked with News 8’s Hanna Mordoh about the importance of buying local, the company’s evolution and the bundles Family Traditions Beef offers.

More information about Family Traditions Beef can be found on its website.