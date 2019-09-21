Indiana Grown: Frangipani Body Products

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Tracy Land of Frangipani Body Products stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about why she started making her own natural skin care products.

“I started making skin care for myself because I have really sensitive skin. I was diagnosed with rosacia in my late 20s, so I would go to the dermatologist or the drug store and nothing would ever work,” said Land. “It would give me a rash, irritate my skin.”

Land explained she found a book of recipes and decided to start making skin care products herself.

“It’s all plant-based ingredients,” said Land.

Click the videos to learn more about the products Land offers.