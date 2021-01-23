Local

Indiana Grown: Frangipani Body Products

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This time Tracy Frangipani, the owner of Frangipani Body Products, stopped by Daybreak.

She stopped by to talk about some new products, how her business weathered 2020 and how to get a discount on her products for Valentine’s Day.

Frangipani Body Products began in 2008 as a way of offering safe skin car products to people who wanted a better product for their skin.

All of their products are plant-based and certified cruelty-free, according to the business.

Trending Headlines

For more information on the business and to order their products, click here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sheriff, report: Naked Florida man stole, crashed police car

National /

Legendary talk show host Larry King passes away at 87

Entertainment /

Doctor looks to boost COVID-19 vaccine confidence by showing scans of infected lungs

Local /

Russia arrests 350 protesters demanding Navalny’s release

International /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.