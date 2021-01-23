Indiana Grown: Frangipani Body Products

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This time Tracy Frangipani, the owner of Frangipani Body Products, stopped by Daybreak.

She stopped by to talk about some new products, how her business weathered 2020 and how to get a discount on her products for Valentine’s Day.

Frangipani Body Products began in 2008 as a way of offering safe skin car products to people who wanted a better product for their skin.

All of their products are plant-based and certified cruelty-free, according to the business.

Trending Headlines

For more information on the business and to order their products, click here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.