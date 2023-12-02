Search
Indiana Grown: Frangipani Body Products

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Tracy Land with Frangipani Body Products joins News 8 at Daybreak.

Based in Indianapolis, Frangipani Body Products has focused on providing plant-based skincare for all skin types for 14 years. Land says that her interest in body products started with her own sensitive skin journey.

“I’ve always had really sensitive skin, and I wanted really peaceful skin,” she said. “Frangipani is the flower of inner peace, so I combined those two things with peaceful skin and the flowers.”

Land also shares the benefits of plant-based skincare. “If you have irritated skin or acne, everything really calms your skin down. It’s very nourishing with a lot of vitamins and antioxidants, but in a really gentle way.”

She also discusses the variety of skin care products she offers.

Visit the store’s website and Facebook, and enjoy the interview above for more.

(Provided Photo/Frangipani Body Products)

