Indiana Grown: Frangipani body products

by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Tracy Land, owner of Frangipani Body Products.

“Everything is plant based. So every every ingredient in the product comes from a plant. There are face washes, face serums, hand and face moisturizers, body oils, a really fun clay face mask and a face toner. Even a natural deodorant that a lot of people look for these days,” Land said.

