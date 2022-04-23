Local

Indiana Grown: Garcia’s Gardens

Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guests are Daniel Garcia and his daughter, Lula, from Garcia’s Gardens on the city’s far east side.

The Garcias raise plants, produce, and microgreens at their “small but mighty” urban farm on East 42nd Street.

“We’ve been growing since 2015 and we service several restaurants around the city. We’re at farmers markets and we also sell online through some of the online market hubs like Market Wagon,” Daniel Garcia said.

Garcia’s Gardens will be at the Market at White River State Park beginning Sunday, May 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will also be at the Binford Farmer’s market starting Saturday, May 7, at 8 a.m.

Plants can be preordered through the farm’s website.