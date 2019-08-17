Indiana Grown: Garfield Park Farmers Market

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday Daybreak teams up with Indiana Grown to highlight a local company.

This week Ashley Brooks stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about everything the Garfield Park Farmers Market has to offer.

The market is open May through October every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“We’re actually a slow food approved market, the first in the country,” explained Brooks. “We’re all food focused, all of our vendors have been vetted for sustainability practices.”

Visitors of the market will find produce, meat and baked goods of many varieties.

Brooks explained slow food is a global grassroots effort organization that focuses on good, clean, fair food for all.

The market also has an upcoming food festival event.