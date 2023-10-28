Indiana Grown: Goose The Market

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Corrie Cook with Goose The Market joined News 8 at Weekend Daybreak.

Goose The Market says the company just celebrated its 16th anniversary, which marks its 16th Thanksgiving at the corner of 25th & Delaware Street, and it is excited to be the one-stop shop for an “Indiana Grown” Thanksgiving!

What’s inside Goose The Market?

Daily selection of sandwiches, soups , gelato, and small plates.

, gelato, and small plates. Cut-to-order beef, pork, poultry, and game from small Indiana farms raising their animals on pasture.

Farmstead cheeses from near and far.

Slow-cured and smoked meats, salumi, and sausages from Smoking Goose and other producers here and abroad.

and other producers here and abroad. Fresh produce, artisan bread, preserves, sauces, pickles, pasta, crackers, flour and grains, and more.

Craft beer and wine by the bottles to take home.

Patio seating is open — beer and wine served by the glass.

Goose The Market says ordering Thanksgiving specials can be done online on their website. Owners say buying from the company means supporting many Indiana Farmers and Food Artisans. From appetizers to the center plate, turkey and ham – desserts, and even wine, including non-alcoholic drink pairings.

Goose The Market makes it easy to celebrate the local harvest this holiday. These Thanksgiving specials are limited, so the company urges people to order early. Customers can choose a date to pick up their order or have it delivered.

Goose The Market is open seven days a week and stocked with tons of delicious Indiana Grown products to eat in-store or take home to cook and grill, but Thanksgiving specials must be ordered ahead – while supplies last!

catering + private event space

Order Goose Catering for pick up or delivery.

for pick up or delivery. Check out the private event space on the second floor above Goose with flexible rental options: Do you have questions, or are you ready to reserve the space for your private event? The next available dates are in January 2023. Send Goose The Market a note about future reservations.

on the second floor above Goose with flexible rental options: Do you have questions, or are you ready to reserve the space for your private event? The next available dates are in January 2023. Get the scoop on all-inclusive private classes hosted by Goose for your group, whether in-person in Goose’s private event space or remotely via Zoom.