Indiana Grown: Goose The Market and Smoking Goose Meatery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company along with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Corrie Cook with Goose The Market and Smoking Goose Meatery stopped by the WISH-TV studios to talk about the assortment of products that are offered.

“We are so lucky to be able to partner with so many amazing producers in Indiana,” said Cook. “It says a lot about what folks in Indiana are hungry for — really good food.”

Goose The Market and Smoking Goose Meatery are both owned by Chris and Mollie Eley.

The market opened in Indianapolis just over 12 years ago and boasts made-to-order products, such as cheese, meats and charcuterie. The market also has wine and beer for sale.

Cook explained that all of the meats found at Goose The Market are made at Smoking Goose Meatery, which has been open for nine years.

