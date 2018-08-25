Indiana Grown: Goose the Market Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Our all new Daybreak segments allow us to spotlight some local recipes, courtesy of Indiana Grown.

This week, Corrie Quinn dropped by our studios to discuss great deals to be had at Goose the Market with Labor Day right around the corner.

Corrie made sure to give us tips on how to enhance your barbecue skills.

Check out the interview above for more.