Indiana Grown: Got Circle Kombucha?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday Daybreak 8 teams up with Indiana Grown to highlight a local company.

This week Skylar Williams stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about Circle Kombucha.

You may be wondering what exactly Kombucha is. Williams explained it’s a fermented tea which was first created in ancient times.

Circle Kombucha started in 2015. The business has evolved into a blossoming company that is bringing the brew to local shops and beyond.

To learn more about Circle Kombucha, click the video.