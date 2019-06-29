Indiana Grown: Got Circle Kombucha?

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday Daybreak 8 teams up with Indiana Grown to highlight a local company.

This week Skylar Williams stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about Circle Kombucha.

You may be wondering what exactly Kombucha is. Williams explained it’s a fermented tea which was first created in ancient times.

Circle Kombucha started in 2015. The business has evolved into a blossoming company that is bringing the brew to local shops and beyond.

To learn more about Circle Kombucha, click the video.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: