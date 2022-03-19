Local

Indiana Grown: Guys Cooking Creation Sauces and Catering

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guests are Phillip and Latasha Guy from Guys Cooking Creation Sauces and Catering in Indianapolis.

The Guys started their catering business in the summer of 2017 and then moved on to making their sauces, of which they sell 17 varieties.

“The first one was the sweet and spicy,” Phillip Guy said. “We started barbecuing and we needed some sauces to put on the rib tips and chicken and everything. From sweet and spicy, we went to hickory heat and the other sauces.”

The Guys are a part of the Garfield Park Farmers Market each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Their sauces can also be purchased on Market Wagon.