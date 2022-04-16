Local

Indiana Grown: Hidden Pond Farm

This week's guests are Desiré Moore and Madi Williams of Hidden Pond Farm in Centerville, Indiana.

This week’s guests are Desiré Moore and Madi Williams of Hidden Pond Farm in Centerville, Indiana.

Moore and Williams stopped by to talk about the farm, which specializes in raw fermented foods like kombucha, kimchi, and sauerkraut.

“We produce a variety of fermented products. They’re all handmade in our state-certified kitchen on our farm. We use only organic produce, so we love to source locally as the season allows,” Williams said.

According to Williams, Hidden Pond Farm fermented products — like sauerkraut — are different from what you find in the supermarket.

“We do not pasteurize our products,” Williams said. “They go through a natural fermentation process, and that allows those live probiotics to stay alive. That’s what gives it the gut-healing properties.”

Hidden Pond Farm products can be purchased online and at a number of markets and stores across Indiana.

