Indiana Grown: Huber’s Orchard and Winery

This week, Lise Krube, director of marking for Huber’s Orchard and Winery, joins News 8 at Daybreak!

Huber’s Orchard and Winery is a 700-acre winery settled in Starlight, Indiana, and has been cultivating grapes since 1843. They produce a large variety of dry, semi-, and sweet wines, as well as dessert wines, sparkling wines, and much more.

Krube shares with News 8 the blueberry and blackberry season, favorite recipes using these fruits, and upcoming events on the farm.

To learn about the winery, visit their website