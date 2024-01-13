Indiana Grown: Huckleberry Farms

This week, Traci Houston and Larry Aines with Huckleberry Farms join News 8.

On its website, owners say Huckleberry Farms allows families to explore the rich flavors of pasture-raised rabbits and eggs, cultivated with care for a healthier, more sustainable version of you.

Houston says she began growing a small garden with the kids within the city limits during COVID-19. She says the homegrown food helped her boys with food allergies. “Getting them back to natural eating has really helped them cut out so many side effects from food that it’s not even funny,” she said.

Houston also explained to News 8 how animals raised on a pasture differ from how commercial animals are raised.

“They get a lot more access to nature, they are (treated) more animals and not just a product,” Houston said. “Most rabbits are raised in sterile cages. They don’t get grass, they don’t get out of these cages, where ours are not only on the grass getting a lot of access to vitamins, a lot more vitamin D than a cage-kept rabbit, but they also get to come inside with us so that they get a better quality of life.”

She also says that many foods at local supermarkets have been sprayed with pesticides and contain many preservatives that increase their shelf life. “They put all kinds of preservatives in them so that they can transport them thousands of miles sometimes. Also, eggs that you get from the store are usually a few months old by the time you’re getting them,” said Houston.

Along with farm-to-table goods, Huckleberry Farms also offers engaging workshops and enriching classes to deepen customers’ connection with the land and promote a mindful farm-to-table lifestyle.

You can purchase food from the Huckleberry Farm by visiting their website.

