Indiana Grown: Incredible. Pupper. Appetizers.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Stephanie Strothmann from Purple Shamrock Farm joined News 8 at Daybreak to talk about a sustainable new treat for our furry family.

Purple Shamrock Farm showed off I.P.A. Bites (Incredible. Pupper. Appetizers.), a dog treat made of sustainable and simple ingredients.

The farm partnered with a local brewing company to repurpose spent brewing grains for their chickens, but Strothmann had the idea to turn them into homemade dog treats.

“With spent brewing mash, with me using this product, it keeps it out of the landfill. There’s about 625 million pounds of spent mash every year put into our landfills. This helps remove some of that, and it’s a great treat for your dog,” Strothmann said.

There’s only four ingredients that go into the treats. Spent mash, eggs from chickens at Purple Shamrock Farm, and all natural peanut butter and flour.

Strothmann has been recognized for her treats. She was featured in several publications and is a certified Indiana Grown product.

“It started out with just a love of dogs and wanting to create a treat that was simple … Looking back I think, ‘oh my gosh, how far have I come?’ It’s amazing,” Strothmann said.

I.P.A. bites are $10 each. They can be found at local farmer’s markets, a farm stop in Bloomington, down in French Lick, and even downtown Indy at the Hampton Inn sweet shop.

“The purchase of the treats, it helps to support small farms and small agriculture. It helps me build this dream of one day having an educational center at my farm for people,” Strothmann said.

