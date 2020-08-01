Indiana Grown: Indiana Soap Co.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Jerri Reichanadter with Indiana Soap Co. stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the scented soaps her company produces.

The business has been making small-batch, colorful, scented soaps for about three years.

“We start with skin-loving oils: coconut oil, olive oil and palm oil,” said Reichanadter. “We need fat, water and lye. We mix it all together and — soap.”

