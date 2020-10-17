Indiana Grown: Innovation Enterprises, LLC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Donna from Innovation Enterprises, LLC, stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the unique soaps she creates with the help of the goats she raises.

The small farm, located in southern Indiana, specializes in creating handcrafted soap and cosmetics guild. The farm raises chickens, guinea fowl, registered Alpine dairy goats, microgreens, root vegetables and greens.

