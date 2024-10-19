Indiana Grown: JavAroma Roasters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Joana Wade with JavAroma Roasters joined the show!

Based in Mitchell, JavAroma Roasters creates and roasts several different coffee blends for both wholesale and retail customers since 2011.

Wade shares with News 8 more on their flavors, including their holiday and seasonal blends, and their newest release: High Octane.

She also discusses JavAroma’s upcoming Open Houses, which will feature specialty drinks, desserts, and chances to win free gifts; and the roaster’s holiday fundraisers, which begin on Oct. 28.

To learn more about how you can get your hands on JavAroma’s goods, watch the full interview above.