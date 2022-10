Local

Indiana Grown: Javaroma Roasters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Joana Wade, owner of Javaroma Roasters.

Saturday is International National Coffee Day.

Javaroma Roasters is located in Mitchell, Indiana.

Visit their store online here.

Watch the full interviews to learn more about Javaroma Rosters.