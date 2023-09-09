Indiana Grown: Jones Family Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest was the Jones Family Farm located in Milton, Indiana. Co-owner Pamela Jones was in the WISH-TV studio to talk about their summer harvest and upcoming pumpkin-picking season.

Everything sold on the farm is grown on the farm. During the summer, the farm offers strawberries, blackberries, sweet corn, and many other veggies. Fresh farm flowers are also available to be picked.

Starting September 15, ‘U-Pick Pumpkins’ open for the season. There will be 200 varieties of pumpkin gourds to pick from.

“We open the field for U-Pickers to search in the fields for the ‘great pumpkin’ of their choice. That’s right, no shipped-in pumpkins here, you are out in the field searching for the pretties, biggest, smallest, strangest pumpkin of your liking. We can almost guarantee you’ll find something you love with 200 different varieties of gourds, squash, and pumpkins to choose from,” Pamela said.

According to their website, the Jones family says, “Starting in early July, you’ll find Pamela and her four young kids picking fresh sweet corn in the fields every morning. We believe that sweet corn is best at its young, tender stage. So handpicking is the only way it’s done around here. Straight from the field to your home is how we ensure the peak of freshness!”

Hours:

Fridays: 3 -7 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. -7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 5 p.m.

More information can be found at the Jones Family Farm website and on their Facebook page.