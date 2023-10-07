Indiana Grown: Kelsay Farms

A pile of pumpkins on sale at Kelsay Farms in Whiteland, Indiana. Kelsay Farms has a full slate of fun fall activities for visitors o all ages. (Provided Photo/Kelsay Farms)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Jenna Kelsay from Kelsay Farms in Whiteland stopped by the News 8 studio to talk about some special fall festivities.

From pumpkins and hayrides to a corn maze and campfire, Kelsay Farms offers something for everyone.

“We have a hay ride. We have a ‘moo choo,’ which is a cow train. We have a corn crib, which is basically a sandbox full of corn. We have so many fun activities, really specific towards little kids, but we welcome families of all ages and we’re really excited to have our 17th season this year,” Kelsay said.

A fall day at the farm wouldn’t be complete without something good to eat! Guests can sip on milkshakes and cider slushies, gobble down grilled cheese sandwiches, chomp on caramel apples, and more.

Kelsay Farms is open weekends through Oct. 29 and on weekdays during “Fall Break,” Oct. 9 – 20. Ghosts and goblins can trick or treat through the corn maze for candy and prizes on Oct. 28.

Admission is $12 per person and includes all activities. Concessions and pumpkins are not included in the price of admission.

Kelsay Farms will reopen in December for the Holiday Stroll, a unique holiday experience with larger-than-life decorations, magical displays, festive food and drinks, and more Christmas trees and lights than ever before.

Click here to plan your visit to Kelsay Farms and watch the video above to find out more!