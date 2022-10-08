Local

Indiana Grown: Kelsay Farms talks upcoming holiday activities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday morning, Daybreak highlights a local company with partners at Indiana Grown. Josie and Amy Kelsay from “Kelsay Farms” joined Daybreak to talk about the farm’s history, and the activities they have to offer this fall season.

The farm goes back to 1837, when it was land granted by President Van Buren. Kelsay and her family make up the sixth generation to farm the land.

“We’ve got lots of things for kids, families, grandparents, and grandkids. We’ve got a corn maze, we’ve got hayrides, we’ve got a straw bale mountain, which is so much fun,” Kelsay said. “We’ve got concessions and milkshakes, just a lot of fun activities to be outside (and) enjoying the weather. My favorite part is just offering an experience for kids to be outside and I love the family aspect. I like that you know, they can spend time with mom and dad and just be out enjoying the weather, (and) enjoying a farm.”

The fun at the farm doesn’t end during the fall. They’ll also be hosting their holiday stroll for Christmas.

“We have over 50 different backdrops for family photos. We just try to create a magical, sort of a Hallmark movie,” Kelsay said.

