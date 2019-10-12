Indiana Grown: KetoLuxe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, chef Alexa Lemley and Samantha Aulick from KetoLuxe, stopped by the Daybreak studios to prove that you can enjoy foods without those carbs.

“Last year I was diagnosed with severe Type II Diabetes,” explained Samantha Aulick. “Alexa found the Keto way of eating and we switched to it, and we did it under our doctor’s supervision, but a month later I was off insulin…and I’ve been considered non-diabetic for over a year now.”

Samantha said they are simply focusing on eating healthy fats and teaching their bodies a different way to use energy.

Click the videos to learn more about the dishes KetoLuxe offers and to learn more about eating the Keto way.