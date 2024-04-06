Indiana Grown: Little Family Foods LLC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Elisha and Christy Little with Little Family Foods LLC join News 8 at Daybreak.

The Littles started their business in June 2023, and it all started with Elisha trying to make a spicy chicken sandwich taste better.

“I was making spicy chickens one night and tried to figure out how we can make it better, and came up with this sauce,” Elisha said.

The sauce in question is their signature All-Sauce, which they say blends cajun heat with flavors from the Midwest.

“My wife always tells me I don’t write down recipes, so I wrote this one down, had it for about a year and a half. We were making it and just started selling it, and it’s been going well so far,” Elisha added.

The Littles make more than just their All-Sauce. Together, they’ve been crafting several different seasoning blends like their urban spice blend, which the Littles say tastes great on anything from chicken to pasta.

All-Sauce, as well as their seasoning blends, are available on their website.

