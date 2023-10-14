Indiana Grown: Marble Hill Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Whitney and Kip Schlegel stopped by to tell News 8 about the Marble Hill Farm in Bloomington.

The Schlegels have owned the 150-acre farm nestled in southwest Monroe County for 25 years. The Schlegels raise cattle, sheep, and pasture poultry for grass-finished beef, wool, and eggs. Several horses, cats, dogs, and more roam the farm, as well.

The Schlegels share with News 8 the farm’s special practice of soil-to-soil farming and other regenerative agriculture practices, which restores nutrients into the soil without using chemicals.

Outside of animals, the Schlegels grow a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, some of which are used as dyes for the farm’s handspun wool yarn and other products.

Click here to see how you can get ahold of some of the farm’s goods, and watch the full interview above to learn more!