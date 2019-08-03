Indiana Grown: Me & Dippy McGee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week Tamara Schumate with Me & Dippy McGee stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about all things dips.

“All of our dips are named after music and bands of the 60s and 70s,” Tamara Schumate explained.

The business features their dips in some retail locations as well as at the Carmel and Broad Ripple farmers’ markets.

Some of their dip flavors include, “Paul Spinach and Artichoke Garfunkel,” “Grateful Red,” and “Buddy Holly-peno Popper.”

Click the videos to learn more about Me & Dippy McGee.