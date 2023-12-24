Indiana Grown: Metal Honey Foods

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Sarah Murrell with Metal Honey Foods joins News 8 at Daybreak!

What began as a passion project casting jewelry, the direction of Metal Honey shifted when Murrell made her famous scorpion honey from goods grown in her front yard. Within two weeks, Murrell sold about 120 bottles, thus creating Metal Honey Foods.

Murrell also shares her love for spicy food, and shows off some of Metal Honey’s products, including the famous scorpion honey made with Trinidad Scorpion peppers.

Metal Honey’s goods are available on its website, or at several locations in the Indianapolis area.

Rail in Westfield

Zionsville Olive Oil

GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet

Leviathan Bakehouse

Breadworks by Bridges

Nicole-Taylor’s Pasta & Market

And many more!

Watch the interview above to learn more.