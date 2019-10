INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Mike Shrum, from Metta Gardens, stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the raw, fermented sauerkraut and kimchi he sells.

“We also grow and sell a variety of microgreens, chemical-free vegetable plants, herbs, flowers, produce and seeds,” said Shrum.

Shrum brought several samples into the studio.

Click the videos to learn more about the products Metta Gardens has to offer.