Local

Indiana Grown: Miller’s Orchard

NDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Nikki Miller-Beer. She’s the owner of Miller’s Orchard. Beer brought in a few jars of her grandpa’s apple butter. After you try it, you may want to purchase a few jars for yourself!

Enjoy the full video above for more information.