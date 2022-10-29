Local

Indiana Grown: MKONO Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Amanda Hand, owner of MKONO Farm.

According to the MKONO Farm website, they are a family owned and operated by Jason and Amanda Hand. MKONO Farm had its beginnings with the unique responsibility of producing small batch exclusive heritage products for Washington D.C., Northern Virginia, and Maryland. Our farm was birthed on the fertile banks of the Patuxent River in Southern Maryland, where we used our natural environment to raise, grow, and harvest food that is as nature intended: healthy and delicious. Our flavorful products are sustainably produced FREE FROM hormones, antibiotics, GMOs, and other junk.

