Indiana Grown: Modest Midwest Wax Co.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Olivia Neal with Modest Midwest Wax Co. joined News 8 at Daybreak.

Neal shares with News 8 her company’s commitment to sustainability and mission to create clean home options, such as dye-free and mica-free soy candles and room sprays that are “cleaner than store-bought.”

She explains their wax-making process and their wide array of unique scents. She also shows off many of their vintage glassware used to house candles and serve as the next centerpiece for any coffee table, bookshelf, or nightstand.

