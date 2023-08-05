Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Josh and Mindy Ellis from Modoc Gardens joins News 8 at Daybreak!

Modoc Gardens, located in Modoc, an hour east of Indianapolis, is a small family farm that focuses on using environmentally friendly and sustainable practices to produce beautiful flowers and agricultural experiences available to the area.

There are many activities available at the gardens, including a sunflower trail, a petting farm, a pumpkin patch, play areas, and a pick-your-own flower garden.

Modoc Gardens is open to the public with general admission on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays from June through October. They also offer private rental packages.

Visit their website, Facebook, and enjoy the full interview above to learn more!

(Provided Photo/Modoc Gardens)