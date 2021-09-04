Local

Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens

by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guests are Mandy and Josh Ellis, the owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is located on West U.S. Highway 36 in the town of Modoc in Randolph County.

They talked with News 8’s Brenna Donnelly about the agricultural experiences at the farm, how it got started and the upcoming Welcome Fall Y’all event on Sept. 18.

More information about Modoc Gardens can be found on its website.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana pardon requests have dwindled with state law change

News /

4 in custody after I-65 police pursuit ends with I-465 crash

Crime Watch 8 /

Navy declares 5 dead after helicopter crash off California coast

National /

Experts: Vaccinated people protected even without a booster shot

Vaccine Central /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image