Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guests are Mandy and Josh Ellis, the owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is located on West U.S. Highway 36 in the town of Modoc in Randolph County.

They talked with News 8’s Brenna Donnelly about the agricultural experiences at the farm, how it got started and the upcoming Welcome Fall Y’all event on Sept. 18.

More information about Modoc Gardens can be found on its website.