Indiana Grown Monumental Marketplace preview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Each Saturday, along with our partners at Indiana Grown, Daybreak highlights a local company.

This week that company was Eskenazi Hospital's Bud BBQ.

Two chefs stopped by and shared some of their delicious food and also discussed a big upcoming event: the third annual Indiana Grown Monumental Marketplace.

Nearly 150 farmers, artisans and businesses will be at the pop-up market.

The market will on Friday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monument Circle.

For more information on the Monumental Marketplace, click here. 

To learn more about the marketplace, click on the video. 

