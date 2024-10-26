Indiana Grown: Mother Loves Garden seeks to enhance neighborhood life through food

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Tysha Ahmad of Mother Loves Garden joins News 8 at Daybreak!

Mother Loves Garden is an urban education garden at 1114 W. 33rd St. on the near northwest side, and was created in 2013 with a mission to improve the neighborhood’s quality of life through volunteering and education.

Ahmad describes an urban education garden as a garden located in an urban area with the purpose of educating youth and others in the area.

“The education comes in in making sure the youth know how to grow their own food, know about the importance of nutrition, so they can be able to start something at their own home to be able to feed their own family,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad says the garden offers several programs, including the Future Farmers Camp, a four-week education camp during the summer. They will also take part in the community-supported Bags of Goodness program.

“Next year, we will be offering bags of produce to the community, where they can buy that bag and it will have various amounts of produce in it,” she said. “We will be going around our neighborhood and making sure we’re growing what our community wants to grow.”

Mother Loves Garden also has an after-school program, and also has multiple upcoming fundraisers.

To hear more about the garden, watch the full interview above.