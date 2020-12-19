Indiana Grown: Movable Feast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Peter Courney of Movable Feast stopped by Daybreak Saturday.

Movable Feast is an independently-owned and operated business in Indianapolis.

The restaurant, which opened in 1997, strives to use the freshest, most whole foods available and find balance with robust herbs, whole grains and fresh produce.

