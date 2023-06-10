Search
Indiana Grown: Mrs. Murry’s Naturals

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guests are Iesha and Jason Murry with Mrs. Murry’s Naturals, a 100% plant-based food company in Indianapolis.

The Murrys share with News 8 their passion for vegan cuisine and their appearances at local farmer’s markets, businesses, events, and more. You can also order their goods to be delivered online.

Visit their website and enjoy the full interview for more!

Pictures of some of the delicious vegan goods that Mrs. Murry’s Naturals has to offer.
(Provided Photos/Mrs. Murray’s Naturals)

