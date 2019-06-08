Indiana Grown: Near North Farmers Market

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week we highlight a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Adam Mueller from the Near North Farmers Market dropped by the Daybreak studios to talk about everything the market has to offer.

The market is located at 19th and Alabama at Herron Morton Park. It offers a variety of produce, coffee, honey and pastries, among other products.

It’s open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in June through September. The market is in it’s second year of running.

