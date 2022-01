Local

Indiana Grown: Noble Coffee & Tea

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Robyn Wilson, the co-owner of Noble Coffee & Tea.

Wilson talked with News 8’s Hanna Mordoh about the variety of products the company offers, how it supports local organizations with its products and how it is paying tribute to Betty White.

More information about Noble Coffee & Tea can be found on its website.