Indiana Grown: Oak Hill Tree Farm

Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, the owner of Oak Hill Tree Farm, Matt Stine, and his daughter Grace, join the show.

In 2018, the Stines started their family business by purchasing 8 acres of land near S.R. 231 just north of Crawfordsville. They began their farm by planting pine, fir, and spruce Christmas trees, as well as plenty of corn for a maze.

Matt and Grace join the show to share the farm history, pumpkin season at Oak Hill, and the art of what makes a good pumpkin stack.

The farm is opening for the autumn season on Sept. 23. Tickets are $9 per person, and children 2 years old and under get in for free.

and enjoy the interview above to learn more!