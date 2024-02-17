Search
Indiana Grown: Ollie Lue

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Aubrey Lindsey, owner of Ollie Lue joined News at Daybreak.

Lindsey shares when she first started making soaps and the role it played in helping her mental health.

“So it all started in 2020 after I had my son and I was coping through postpartum depression and I took to soap making to help me therapeutically kind of get through that,” she said.

Lindsey added that making colorful bars of soap made her feel better and thought maybe it could bring joy to others.

“I started really making colorful products and just something that would smell good to make you feel good about yourself too,” she said.

