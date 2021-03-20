Local

Indiana Grown: Only Indiana

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This time Deb Walton, the owner of Only Indiana, stopped by Daybreak.

She talked about her Indianapolis-based business that specializes in artisan collection gift boxes featuring Indiana products.

Walton discussed how her business got started and where her products can be picked up/ordered.

