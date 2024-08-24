Indiana Grown: Orem Farms

Orem Farms is a fourth-generation farm in Clinton County, established in 1956. They specialize in pasture-raised beef.

Owners Jared and Joelle Orem focus on feeding the community and bringing families together around the kitchen table.

“My grandfather and grandfather started the farm back in 1956 and we just want to continue the tradition,” explained Jared. “We want to make sure that what people are eating is healthy.”

Jared and his wife recently opened The Midwest Farm Shop – a local stop for high-quality food in northeast Clinton County. They sell beef, pork, eggs, spices as well as other high-quality products.

“It’s not very big, it’s just a little shop on our farm. You’re going to see cattle in the pastures and you’re going to see the land out in the country. It’s very peaceful out there,” said Joelle. “We wanted to share a piece of our farm with our community. We’re really blessed to have customers coming from all over Indiana to get our product.”

