Indiana Grown: Popkorn with a Twist

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This time Virginia Githiri, the owner of Popkorn with a Twist, stopped by Daybreak.

Popkorn – Kernels with a Twist is Bloomington-based business that specializes in gourmet which features a variety of flavors.

Githiri explained the origins of the business, some of the flavors and how and where to pickup Popkorn with a Twist.

For more information on Popkorn with a Twist, click here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

