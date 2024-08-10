Indiana Grown: Pure Memory Water

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Shelly and Mark Rice with Pure Memory Water joined News 8 at Daybreak.

The Rices tell News 8 that their inspiration for the water came after they started caring for Shelly’s mom, who lived with dementia for over a decade.

After her mother passed, the two decided that they would not deteriorate and would take care of their minds. So, they began to research and develop Pure Memory Water. The water contains organic rosemary for overall brain health, vitamin B12 for energy and focus, and other electrolytes for hydration.

Pure Memory Water is available in several stores across Indianapolis, including:

Yoke Social Table at The Garage Food Hall, 906 Carrollton Ave.

Indy Fresh Market, 6002 E. 38th St.

Georgetown Market, 4375 Georgetown Rd.

Multiple Fresh Thyme Markets in Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, and Greenwood

Follow Pure Memory Water on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.